The Edda CORBOX from Taurus Craco is a state-of-the-art cardboard box-cutting machine, engineered to provide resource-friendly packaging solutions for the wood-processing industry. The CORBOX stands out with its ability to produce made-to-measure cardboard boxes fully automatically and just in time, catering to dynamic industry needs. This machine significantly reduces waste by using raw materials responsibly, thereby saving on packaging and filling material.

Equipped with built-in software, the Edda CORBOX boasts over 50 pre-programmed box designs, offering versatility and efficiency in packaging options. The machine’s focus on safe and responsible packaging, delivered precisely when needed, reflects the evolving demands of modern manufacturing.