Carney-Eby deal includes plan to convert vacant B.C. condos

The federal and British Columbia governments have announced a housing and infrastructure partnership that includes a plan to move more than 2,200 vacant condo units into the affordable-housing system.

The announcement was made June 18 by Prime Minister Mark Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the new Canada-British Columbia Partnership on Condo Conversion will use financing tools through federal and provincial housing agencies to convert vacant condos in priority growth areas into affordable homes.

The same announcement includes a separate development-cost and infrastructure package. Ottawa said it will provide nearly $1.6 billion over 10 years, matched by British Columbia, for a total of up to $3.2 billion. The money is intended to lower development charges for multi-unit housing by up to 50 per cent and support housing-enabling infrastructure such as water, wastewater and local roads.

By helping move unsold or vacant units into the affordable-housing system, governments are intervening before the market alone reprices that inventory. That may support affordability for selected households, but it may also help avoid deeper price drops that could affect developers, lenders and the next round of housing projects.

That matters to manufacturers tied to multi-unit residential construction because development flow is central to future demand. Cabinet, countertop, millwork and component suppliers depend less on the resale of completed units than on whether new projects continue to move through financing, approvals and construction. The condo-conversion plan is therefore best understood as a housing-market stabilization measure, with indirect implications for the future pipeline of multi-unit residential work.