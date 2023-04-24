British Columbia’s Sunrise Kitchens Acquires U.S.-Based Hertco Kitchens

British Columbia’s leading kitchen cabinet maker, Sunrise Kitchens, announced their acquisition of Washington-based manufacturer, Hertco Kitchens in mid-April. This move comes as a result of Sunrise Kitchens’ attempt to branch out to cater to an American audience and expand its network. Establishing a presence in Western America via a network of dealers looking for large-scale projects is one of Sunrise Kitchens’ key objectives for 2023.

From a small, garage operation in 1983, founder Sohan Singh Bhogal had a dream to manufacture premium kitchen cabinets. Thus, Sunrise Kitchens was born. The Kitchen brand now has an 80,000 sq. ft. facility in Surrey, British Columbia which was achieved through innovation, commitment, and passion. The family-operated business also has a team of 125 members and the company is undergoing a $12 million expansion that will add 35,000 sq. ft. to their facility which will ensure production capacity is increased by 50%. The company has built a solid reputation across Canada as a renowned cabinet maker and it’s now time to reach a Western American audience.

Building A Dealer Network for Future Growth

“The addition of Hertco aligns with our growth objectives and allows us to broaden our reach to serve a wider customer base,” states Paul Bhogal, president and CEO of Sunrise Kitchens. The family-owned and regulated Hertco Kitchens has become an industry leader in the U.S. market for cabinet manufacturing. In operation for over 40 years, the business has an extensive range of kitchen products and was sold to Sunrise Kitchens through a dealership network. Hertco Kitchens has a 60,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in Washington which has allowed them to effectively serve the Pacific Northwest for several decades.

Sunrise Kitchens’ business development team has been working diligently to develop a stable dealer network in Canada and the United States to expand their network. The acquisition signifies a monumental milestone for the company and its initiative toward a thriving future and growth. Sunrise Kitchens shares the same passion for the kitchen cabinet industry and focus on innovation, creativity, and growth as Hertco Kitchens and the families of both businesses are excited about what the purchase will bring for both of them.