West Fraser Timber Co. Validated by Science-Based Emissions Reduction Goals

Vancouver-based forestry company, West Fraser Timber Co., revealed that they have been validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in April for their scope one, two, and three emissions reduction goals. The initiative’s guidance is designed to support businesses that want to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). The SBTi is a partnership between the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Validation from the SBTi supports West Fraser Timber’s efforts to reduce its GHGs and support a net-zero economy across all of its locations in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

“Climate action is a fundamental element of West Fraser’s sustainability strategy,” said Ray Ferris, president, and CEO of West Fraser. “Validation of West Fraser’s proposed targets, committing to reduce GHG emissions in line with climate science and aligned with the Paris Agreement goals by 2030, furthers the credibility of our targets and builds on our solid legacy of sustainability performance of our products while enhancing the social, environmental and economic benefit in the communities in which we operate.” If West Fraser Timber continues on its path to reduce its GHG emissions further, the business could potentially see a significant decline in its scope one and two emissions 46.2% by 2030, and its scope three 25% by that same year. The SBTi is focused on making notable GHG emission reductions before 2030 and achieving complete net zero emissions prior to 2050.

The SBTI shows companies just how much and how soon they need to reduce their GHG emissions to prevent the worsening effects of climate change. Their initiatives offer the following:

Promotes best practices in GHG emission reductions and net-zero objectives that match climate science goals.

Technical support and experienced resources to businesses who set science-based, climate change targets.

Gathers a team of experts to provide companies with assessments and validation of their objectives.

Lead partner of the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign which urges a call to action from a global coalition of UN agencies, industry leaders, and companies to set net-zero science-based targets in line with a 1.5°C future.

West Fraser Timber Co. is one of the leading North American wood products companies supplying lumber, engineered wood, pulp, wood chips, and newsprint products across North America. With over 60 facilities, the company responsibly and sustainably sources and manages forest resources. The lumber company has made sustainability a fundamental target for the future of the business since 2021.