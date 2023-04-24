Forests Ontario Top Leadership Facing Transition

Forests Ontario, the not-for-profit organization committed to increasing forestry education, awareness, stewardship, and tree planting, announced the preparation of a significant transition of their senior leadership. The change will see longtime Forests Ontario CEO Rob Keen leave his position and be succeeded by Jessica Kaknevicius. After serving the organization for over 21 years and being a Registered Professional Forester (RPF), Keen will officially be stepping down on May 5th, 2023.

Keen’s Legacy & Kaknevicius’ Future

Keen has been involved in all of the Forest Ontario programs since its formation. Some of his most prominent accomplishments include signing the five-year partnership agreement with One Tree Planted and having the Ontario and Federal government support the 2 Billion Trees Program last November. “Rob Keen has done an incredible job as CEO and it is to his credit that Forests Ontario has grown into the province’s leading charity dedicated to the creation, preservation, and maintenance of forests and grasslands under his watch,” said Malcolm Cockwell, chair of Forests Ontario.

“His leadership has put our organization in great position for the future and we are immensely grateful for his dedication to the future of our forests, and the health of our communities.” During Keen’s tenure with Forests Ontario, the organization planted over 41 million trees and worked closely with local communities, landowners, and First Nations peoples.

Kaknevicius and Keen worked closely together between 2009 and 2018 when she held various management and director roles and assisted greatly in the development of Trees Ontario and the Ontario Forestry Association. Throughout the past nine years, Kaknevicius has played a pivotal leadership role in Forests Ontario.

A graduate of the University of Toronto’s Master of Forest Conservation program, she has supported the organization with programming, fundraising, and strategic development. Kaknevicius is also a prominent advocate for the forest industry and is a co-founder of Women in Wood (WIW). The WIW organization brings together women from across Canada who work with and for the wood sector and provides them with mentoring, career advice, and networking opportunities.

“We are very fortunate to be able to bring Jess back to Forests Ontario to serve as our new CEO. Her passion for the forest sector and her ability to communicate the importance of sustainable forestry and engage with people of all ages is extraordinary,” Cockwell said. “On behalf of the entire Forests Ontario board and staff, we give our thanks to Rob and welcome Jess.”