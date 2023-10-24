AIR by Salice

Air, the concealed hinge by Salice, offers greater versatility and increases its range

of applications.

Technical features:

Max. door weight: 25 Kg (55 lbs).

Max. door dimensions: height 2700 mm (106”), width 610 mm (24”).

Air is fully adjustable in three directions and also incorporates an integrated soft close

mechanism for soft closing doors or the Push self-opening system for handle-less doors.

With a height of only 10mm, Air is recessed into the cabinet and the door and is practically

invisible. It can be used both with wood doors and aluminum-framed doors.

Also available in Titanium finish.

Suitable for numerous applications: kitchens, bathrooms, living areas and bedroom furniture

or display cabinets.