CanExport SMEs Program Reopens for 2022 Intake

The CanExport SMEs program is reopening its applicant intake for projects starting in the 2022–2023 government fiscal year. CanExport SMEs supports exploratory activities and activities that contribute toward a longer-term strategy for internationalization. Companies may opt for a multi-year project or submit a new application to build upon a previous project. Including up to five international markets helps companies accelerate their growth and pursue a regional expansion strategy.

Canadian SMEs can access grants from the CanExport SMEs program for sales and export marketing activities that help them expand into new export markets and opportunities, especially high-growth markets and sectors.

Amount of Funding

Applicants that receive funding from the CanExport program may receive the following allotments:

Funding in this intake may provide up to 50% of budget, which may range from $10,000 to $50,000 in cost-sharing per project;

Applicants must share at least 50% of remaining eligible costs;

Maximum annual investments from CanExport will not exceed $99,999;

Budgets for projects that receive CanExport funding should range from $20,000–$100,000; and

Multiple applications are permitted as long as their prior CanExport application has been completed, and reporting is finalized.

Eligible Applicants

An applicant may be eligible for this round of government funding through the CanExport SMEs program if they meet these requirements:

Currently has a full-time equivalent employee count ranging from 1 to 499;

Is managing annual revenues that range from $100,000 to a maximum of $100,000,000;

Is incorporated federally or is classified as a limited liability partnership;

Has the ability to assume eligible project expenses of $20,000 or more; and

Is financially stable and, therefore, capable of paying all project expenses not covered by CanExport SMEs.

Eligible Activities

To access CanExport SMEs funding for your business’s expansion initiatives, it is best practice to gear your proposed projects towards the following:

Partaking in virtual trade shows, with costs such as event fees and other associated networking functions;

Learning to adapt digital marketing and SEO practices with projects such as hiring third-party designers, translators, and printing marketing collateral;

Costs associated with applying for intellectual property or product certifications;

Projects that require the gathering of market research, such as hiring a third-party company and performing custom studies or reports; and

Securing advice from experts in digital and e-commerce marketing, intellectual property, trademarks, patents, certifications, consulting services, and sales.

Program Timeline

The Canada SMEs program has opened its most recent intake for the 2022–2023 year. However, only projects starting after April 1, 2022, may be eligible for funding from the intake. Moreover, an applicant’s expenses will not be eligible for funding until they have been verified via the approval process, which may take up to 60 business days to receive a verdict.