New Canada Digital Adoption Program

Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy and the heart of our communities across the country. As small businesses adapt to the digital economy and the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is working to help them continue to grow, thrive, and create good jobs.

“Canada’s small- and medium-sized businesses need more tools, more resources, and more financing to go digital,” said Isabelle Hudon, President and CEO, Business Development Bank of Canada. “This is what our clients shared with us and the reason why BDC is so pleased to be part of the Canada Digital Adoption Program and offer advice and zero per cent interest loans to entrepreneurs, helping them meet their clients’ evolving needs. This is an investment in Canada’s future competitiveness and growth.”

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) to help Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses grow their online presence and upgrade or adopt digital technologies. This investment, which will provide $4 billion over four years, will support up to 160,000 small businesses and create good middle-class jobs, including thousands of jobs for young Canadians.

“Small businesses have shown incredible resilience over the last two years as they faced unprecedented challenges from the pandemic,” said Trudeau. “Supporting them has been – and will continue to be – a top priority for our government. That’s why we’re launching the Canada Digital Adoption Program to empower small businesses with the digital tools they need, while helping them create good jobs, particularly for young Canadians.”

Under the CDAP, Canadian small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be able to assess their digital readiness and apply for grants and loans online. This funding will help them leverage e-commerce opportunities, upgrade or adopt digital technologies, and digitize their operations to stay competitive and meet their customers’ needs in the digital marketplace. Depending on their size, specific needs, and goals, businesses can apply for funding through the Grow Your Business Online or Boost your Business Technology streams.

“Our government is committed to ensuring that all Canadian businesses benefit from the digital economy – from main street retail shops to entrepreneurs to manufacturers,” said Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development. “The Canada Digital Adoption Program will support as many as 160,000 small- and medium-sized businesses to adopt new technologies while creating thousands of jobs for young Canadians. I encourage small business owners and entrepreneurs to apply for the CDAP and leverage technology to grow their business and access new customers around the world.”

Accelerating the digital transformation will help Canadian businesses stay competitive while creating jobs and growing the economy as we recover from the pandemic.