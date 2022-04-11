Slim Shaker Cabinets Are A Staple

When the slim shaker cabinet door came on the scene, no one could have anticipated the growth and demand. Superior Cabinets got an early start with the slim shaker door and first launched an MDF version in 2018 called the Darby door. It first resonated with professional kitchen designers and interior designers looking for something unique but quickly made its way into the mainstream, which is why slim shaker cabinets are not a trend; they are a staple.

There is no doubt that the shaker-style cabinet door is the most popular cabinet door style in North America. Many other cabinetry door styles have tried to compete, but the shaker cabinet door still reigns supreme. There are many acceptable names for this door; some alternative names for slim shaker cabinets are thin shaker, tiny shaker, narrow shaker, skinny shaker, small shaker, and micro shaker. Call it whatever you want, but know this door is here to stay, as slim shaker cabinets are not a trend.

In 2020 the Superior Cabinets portfolio team launched a wood version called the Eryn door. It was immediately revered by homeowners, designers, and home builders, which almost immediately launched it into cult status.

Why is the Slim Shaker Door So Popular?

This door style is clean and sophisticated. It is perfect for those who want something more detailed than a flat slab door but not as heavy as the classic shaker-style cabinet door. The narrow shaker detail gives it a touch of modern styling while maintaining a classic feel.

Another factor influencing its popularity is the growth in popular design styles such as mid-century modern, boho chic, and organic modern. The thin shaker cabinet door also lends well to a retro and has some serious mid-century modern vibes. With the growth of these styles, the micro shaker has found its place.

Due to its uniqueness, the skinny shaker cabinet door represents something different in the market, almost as though it’s a new segment category for cabinet door patterns. From a style profile, it fits right in between slab and five-piece door styles, offering a fresh, unique, and sleek profile that could fit into pretty much any home.

Many homeowners and those that remodel their kitchen cabinets feel that there is virtually no distinguishable difference between painted five-piece MDF cabinets and wood cabinets (when professionally built and finished). Five-piece cabinet doors can be made in a flat panel or raised panel design, to satisfy any design taste.

Noticeable Differences Between Wood and MDF

The Darby Thin Shaker in MDF has a more subtle look due to the lessened reveal depth for the faux panel, which is recessed at 1/16″. This is fabricated on a CNC router, great for environments with low humidity and dramatic seasonal changes, as cracking at door joints due to seasonal changes will not occur.

The wood Eryn Narrow Shaker cabinet doors have a more detailed look with a deeper reveal as the center panel is recessed 1/8″. Also, the stiles and rails are 3/4″ thick on the wood version, rather than 5/8″ with the MDF version. The noticeable mitered corners and the visible wood grain directions also make it stand out compared to the painted MDF version.

Whichever version you choose, wood or MDF, you can’t go wrong. If you were hesitant that the slim shaker cabinet style was just a trend, the Superior Cabinets Design Experts can attest that it is now a standard and will be around for years to come.