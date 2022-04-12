Laguna JX 16″ Sheartec Jointer

The Laguna JX|16 ShearTec II from Busy Bee Tools is loaded with premium features to make jointing safer and more enjoyable.

JX|16 ShearTec II Standard Features:

Parallelogram Table Adjustments – Table depth adjustments travel along an arc to keep the same distance to the cutterhead through its travel.

Emergency “Knee-Stop“ – The new knee stop uses a body-length bar at knee height to shut off the JX jointer. This important safety feature allows the machine operator to stop the machine quickly at any position along the front of the machine while keeping hands on the workpiece.

New Ergonomic Machine Body – The new JX Series machine body has been redesigned with a “toe-kick“ to allow the user to position themself closer to the machine tables and to move safer and easier along the length of the machine.

In-feed Support Roller – Infeed tables are now fitted with a pull-out support roller to help support longer materials.

ShearTec II Cutterhead – The ShearTec II cuttherhead comes as standard equipment on JX|12 ShearTec II Jointer. The ShearTec II is a 6-row carbide insert cutterhead that produces a superior surface finish on all woods, including challenging hardwoods. The ShearTec II knives and fasteners have a T-step design to maximize clamping force on the knives preventing knife cracking and chatter. The 4-sided carbide insert knives produce a shear cut for flawless results. The ShearTec II cutterhead has deep grooves that make the cutterhead very quiet and improve shaving ejection. The 4-sided knives can be rotated for a new cutting edge without the need for a knife-setting jig.

Deluxe Fence – 5-¾” fence with flip-down small fence for intricate work.

Worklight Ready – Built-in outlet and bracket for optional LED work light.