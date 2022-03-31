Provincial Budgets for 2022

Each year, provincial governments create and release their annual budgets, which outline the province’s economic plans for spending over the next twelve months and what new projects the government will be focusing on. Since government budgets are long and complex documents, Mentor Works reviewed this year’s budgets for Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, and New Brunswick and extracted crucial government funding information that Canadian manufacturing businesses should know.

Alberta

Investing in Jobs and Skills Development

The Alberta 2022 budget will invest further in jobs and skills development to achieve their Alberta 2030: Building Skills for Jobs strategy. This budget will be allocating $264 million for:

$30 million for apprenticeship and certification programs;

$30 million over three years for skilled training in the commercial driver sector, such as the Driving Back to Work Grant Program ;

$8 million for opportunities to reskill and upskill through micro-credentials;

$64 million for the Labour and Immigration department to develop skills and training opportunities for new and existing Albertans, via new funding for the Canada Alberta Job Grant or the Training for Work Programs ; and

$5 million for specialized skills training to First Nations peoples.

Alberta at Work Initiative

$600 million over three years through the creation of the Alberta at Work Initiative (AWI) to improve post-secondary education programs and employment opportunities,

$15 million for programs to improve the collection and dissemination of labour market statistics and information, and

$30 million over three years to address barriers to employment.

The Alberta 2022 budget will be allocating $698 million over the next three years to Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) projects. The goal is to implement new programs and initiatives to support job creation, reduce overall emissions from the province, and help communities and businesses adapt to climate change.

Quebec

Accelerating the Digital Shift for Businesses

$60 million over two years to accelerate Quebec’s digital shift offensive to help businesses in various sectors adapt to digital technology;

$100 million over two years for the creation of a new cybersecurity enhancement provincial funding program to protect businesses against cyber attacks and threats;

$152.7 million to launch a new program called VISION via Revenue Quebec that will help businesses and individuals meet necessary tax obligations;

$38 million over five years to further support the Tax Fairness Action Plan to increase accessibility for Quebecers during their tax obligations; and

$57.5 million over three years to implement a future entrepreneurship plan that will help entrepreneurs obtain the equipment and skills they need to succeed and reinvest in the Fonds de transfert d’entreprise du Québec .

Exports

$503 million for a new plan to increase Quebec’s exporting via financial assistance and strategic partnerships with experts in exporting for businesses.

Investing in Forestry

$75 million to the Programme Innovation Bois (Wood Innovation Program), which invests in businesses that are providing innovative solutions to the forestry sector;

$15 million for a new program to improve the forestry sector’s supply-chain issues; and

$50 million for improving multi-use roads for timber harvesting and safety purposes.

Saskatchewan

General Business Investments

Small businesses’ Small Business Tax Rate will return to 1% on July 1, 2022, and 2% on July 1, 2023. In Saskatchewan, small businesses will be able to earn a maximum of $600,000 before paying the small business tax rate; and

The temporary small business tax rate reduction program has provided $51.5 million in savings to Saskatchewan’s small businesses. The rate was reduced from 2% to 0% effective October 1, 2020, and will return to 1% on July 1, 2022. As Saskatchewan recovers from the pandemic, the rate will return to 2% on July 1, 2023.

New-Brunswick

Business development services