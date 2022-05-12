Modern Farmhouse Kitchens: Trendy Or Timeless?

Modern farmhouse design has, in recent years, been made popular by HGTV and their TV star Joanna Gaines. And we can see why. Modern farmhouse combines rustic design components with clean lines and neutral tones – taking the best of sleek modern and mixing it with homey farmhouse vibes. Ava, a cabinet designer out of our London, Ontario showroom, describes this contemporary-meets-traditional style:

“Modern Farmhouse is a more refined elegant style with simplified lines and warm, cozy finishes for a timeless, comfortable look.”

While modern farmhouse designs might be having a moment, that doesn’t mean that this style will become obsolete. Instead of choosing the in-the-moment colours and materials, go for options that have always been fashionable, like neutrals, palatable woods, and timeless hardware.

Who should consider a modern farmhouse style

The modern farmhouse is a healthy mix of traditional and contemporary. We suggest exploring this style with clients who love classic and more current interiors. As Heather, a Braam’s designer from our Birmingham, Michigan location, explains:

“Modern farmhouse design is a blend of old school treasures with new school design. Think modern elements like smooth lines and polished accents blended with natural elements. Modern farmhouse is less rustic and more refined than the classic farmhouse design.”

The stunning combination of two contrasting styles is a win for anyone that can’t see their homes without a touch of both spirits. You get the best of each world: the warmth of traditional details and the structure of modern elements. What you’re left with is a beautiful interior with details that contemporary admirers and classic lovers will have something to appreciate.

However, we know that some people have valid concerns. Is this contemporary farmhouse interior style something of a trend? Or is it timeless? We like to think of it as the latter. As Ava tells us:

“I think done the right way, it is very timeless. Avoiding trendy colours, tiles and countertops is key.”

How to design a modern farmhouse kitchen

So you’ve talked your customer into a modern farmhouse kitchen, bathroom, office, or library. We have a few tips to help you on your way, as Ava and Heather advise:

Typical cabinet colours for modern farmhouse design would be a soft white (like Chantilly lace) or a classic grey. We like white oak in a bleached stain if the customer is looking for wood. We love two-tone modern farmhouse kitchens with a wood island!

If they’re feeling adventurous, a gorgeous navy or even black statement piece makes for a bold space.

Opt for light colours for countertops. We prefer quartzite and marble.

Choose simple hardware pieces like long pulls or even smaller latches in honey bronze or ash grey finishes. Modest, uncomplicated hardware is key for this style.

Overall, you can make this design style fit any home. As Ava points out:

“My advice to any client is always to choose the style that suits their taste and makes them feel right at home.”

Stay with the times without giving into a trend

Modern farmhouse design is a great way to stay relevant within the design realm without sacrificing traditional taste. Interpretation within this particular style is up to the homeowner. Remind customers that they have the freedom to incorporate as many modern or traditional elements as they see fit, making their unique version of the modern farmhouse style, only including the aspects they enjoy.