Zeta P2 Cordless from Lamello

The Zeta P2 Cordless is a battery-powered profile biscuit joiner for creating Lamello P-System grooves quickly and without tools. It is compatible with various sizes and functions of P-System connectors. The device features an integrated vertical mechanical drive that activates at maximum cutting depth to perform a lateral cutter movement, precisely forming the P-System groove. This tool enhances flexibility in use, allowing for the insertion of connectors into the groove efficiently.