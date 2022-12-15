PRODUCTS

Zero Diode Laser

IMA Schelling Group

The Diode Laser is upgrade option for the IMA Novimat Compact R3 edgebander. The ZERO Diode Laser eliminates glue lines for optimally finished products and automates production lines, transforming them into a user-friendly, one-person operation.

The ZERO laser’s energy is focused on the edgebanding’s functional layer, which quickly melts and forms a permanent bond between the board and the surface application — the area known as the “zero glue line.” This highly efficient process produces an optimal edge finish, and parts are shipped right off the machine.

