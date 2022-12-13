The XPRS Return is specially designed to be used with smaller edgebanders. (https://www.doucetinc.com/en/products/25/xprs-for-medium-small-edgebanders) Its low cost and tiny footprint make it a perfect choice for small to medium size cabinet makers. At last an Edgebander Return that will carry your business to a higher level of profitability, even in a part-time operation.

Available in right or left hand return configuration and features 24″ or 36″ wide receiving modules and return conveyors. Standard module length is 60″, return length is proportionate to the length of the edgebander

OPERATING PRINCIPLE

Feed rollers, driven by a variable speed motor, from 0 to 60 ft/min, guide the part onto the receiving module.

A set of top rollers prevents larger panels from tipping down while entering the receiving module.

Polymer belts side-shift the panels to the return rollers quickly and efficiently.

The return rollers are 2″ lower than the pass height of the edgebander, so that parts can travel in opposite directions without interference.

The transfer process occurs on a continuous basis.