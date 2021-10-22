WTD coming soon

The Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA) will be hosting their Woodworking Technology Days (WTD) from November 1st to 6th from 9:00 to 5:00 each day. CWMDA announced that they would continue with the event despite WMS being canceled.

“No single show could hold even 10% of what’s out there,” explained Marc Proulx, Manager of the CWMDA. “The showrooms that these companies have; they’re huge.”

Founded in 1988, the CWMDA is a trade association dedicated to promoting woodworking machinery in Canada. Its members are reputable manufacturers and distributors that operate permanent facilities across the country. They are leaders in their respective fields, representing internationally recognized and prestigious brands, offering the finest in new technology to the Canadian woodworking industry, helping manufacturers to improve their technological competence and competitiveness.

“Visitors have six days to visit our members’ extensive showrooms and see the latest in terms of new technology, including some North American premieres,” said Proulx.

Some of the companies whose showrooms will be open for the event are Akhurst Canada, Biesse Canada, Felder Group Canada, Homag Canada, IMA Schelling Group Canada, Normand, SCM Canada, Taurus Craco, and Weinig Holz-Her Canada.

“Some of this equipment has a $200,000 footprint,” said Proulx. “And some of it you can’t really move. That’s the great thing about WTD: going to visit these companies and seeing their equipment in action.”