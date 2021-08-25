WTD 2021 registration now open

Registration for the Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association’s Woodworking Technology Days 2021 event is now open. To do so, simply visit the Eventbrite page and fill out the information. As previously announced, the WMS and WTD shows are cooperating and want to make it easy for visitors to attend both events. Therefore, WTD event will operate from Monday to Saturday, November 1st – 6th 2021, while the WMS starts on Thursday and runs until Saturday as usual. With some major international shows cancelled last year, this is a great opportunity for Canadian woodworkers to visit and see more machinery than ever.

Visit both events and see the largest display of production and specialized machinery ever shown in Canada. For more information or to register, please check the CWMDA website.