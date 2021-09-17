WTD 2021 event to go on as planned

Given the recent postponing of the WMS show, the CWMDA (Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association) wishes to confirm that its WTD 2021 event will go on as planned and will operate from Monday to Saturday, November 1st – 6th, 2021. Based on the experience of last year’s WTD and considering that it takes place in the members’ showrooms, the CWMDA feels that the event can be carried on safely, following current measures and rules enforced by the Ontario government.

The WTD event was created last year by the Association and its members, who saw the need to focus on specialized production equipment and offer more demos. With several major international shows cancelled, this is an excellent opportunity for Canadian woodworkers to visit and see more machinery than ever. Registration for the WTD 2021 event is open.

The CWMDA also advises that NORMAND will now join the WTD, displaying equipment at their Cambridge branch.

For more information or to register, please check our website cwmda-acdmb.ca