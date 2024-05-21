Workplace Injury Results in $50,000 Fine for Guelph Cabinet Maker

Convicted: BND Woodworking Inc., 1-66 Arrow Rd., Guelph, Ontario, N1K 1T4

Description of Offence: A worker sustained critical injuries while using a saw blade to cut cabinet drawers. BND Woodworking Inc. failed, as an employer, to ensure that equipment, materials and protective devices provided by the employer were maintained in good condition at a workplace, as required by section 25(1)(b) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Date of Offence: March 2, 2023

Date of Conviction: May 8, 2024

Penalty Imposed:

Following a guilty plea in the Ontario Court of Justice, Guelph, BND Woodworking Inc. was fined $50,000 by Justice of the Peace Jennifer Thompson. Crown Counsel was Katie Krafchick.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Background: