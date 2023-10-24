Woodworking Technology Days Machinery Showcase 2023

Hosted by the Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA), the 4th Woodworking Technology Days (WTD) event will be held from October 31 to November 4, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Saturday, 2:00 p.m.) across Mississauga and Brampton.

The CWMDA, representing major Canadian importers and distributors, organizes the WTD event. Instead of individual events in the fall, members come together for this joint showcase. This setup allows visitors to see multiple showrooms in a single trip. Attendees can view a wide range of equipment and watch demonstrations. Visitors can explore different rooms freely.

Industry Focus:

The woodworking industry faces challenges like skilled labor shortages and the need for adaptable production. This event aims to offer solutions to these challenges, presenting the latest technology and machinery.

Featured Technology for 2023:

SCM: Flexstore ELR and Cabsort Robotic Cell, 3-axis automatic storage solution, featuring cabinet sorting automation and streamlined processes, boosting productivity and reducing costs in nesting and sizing lines.

Felder: Format4 kappa 550 premium sliding table panel saw with award winning Preventive Contact System PCS®.

Holz-Her/ Weinig: PowerPin 7605, compact dowel drilling-inserting with hold down system.

Taurus Craco: Edda CORBOX – cardboard processing machine, over 50 pre-programmed box types with capability to produce up to 300 boxes per hour.

Biesse: Brema Eko 2.1 vertical CNC machining center for high productivity with a small footprint, designed for batch one production and zero setup.

Akhurst: the Omnirobotic Panel Sanding assistant solves the issue of skilled labour; once the panels are on the table, 3D cameras determine the orientation and type and scans both the shape and depth.

IMA Schelling; Novimat R edgebander, for materials like high gloss, super matt, textured melamine with live demos with PUR glue.

Normand: the Pillar MMTJ is a 3-axis CNC machining center producing high-quality miter joints for cabinet doors; cap.between 175 and 200 doors per 8-hour shift, with a single operator.

Homag; robotized production cell comprised of a Storeteq storage system, Centateq nesting CNC, Intelligent Automatech Robot, Drillteq Doweling and Edgeteq edgebander; Controlled by a single operator!

You can find a more detailed page with videos of the machinery in this showcase on the WTD site here.