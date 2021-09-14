Woodworking Technology Days Complimenting WMS

WMS isn’t the only thing to look forward to in the GTA in early November. The Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA) will be hosting their Woodworking Technology Days (WTD) concurrently.

“No single show could hold even 10% of what’s out there,” explained Marc Proulx, Manager of the CWMDA. “The showrooms that these companies have; they’re huge.”

Founded in 1988, the CWMDA is a trade association dedicated to promoting woodworking machinery in Canada. Its members are reputable manufacturers and distributors that operate permanent facilities across the country. They are leaders in their respective fields, representing internationally recognized and prestigious brands, offering the finest in new technology to the Canadian woodworking industry, helping manufacturers to improve their technological competence and competitiveness.

“Visitors have six days to visit our members’ extensive showrooms and see the latest in terms of new technology, including some North American premieres,” said Proulx.

Some of the companies whose showrooms will be open for the event are Akhurst Canada, Biesse Canada, Felder Group Canada, Homag Canada, IMA Schelling Group Canada, Normand, SCM Canada, Taurus Craco, and Weinig Holz-Her Canada.

“Some of this equipment has a $200,000 footprint,” said Proulx. “And some of it you can’t really move. That’s the great thing about WTD: going to visit these companies and seeing their equipment in action.”

This is also a great opportunity for those traveling to get the most out of their time in Toronto. The event takes place from November 1st to 6th from 9:00 to 5:00 each day, meaning people can visit showrooms before WMS begins.