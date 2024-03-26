Woodworking Technology Days! Celebrating its 5th edition! Mark your calendar!

2024 marks a special milestone for the members of the Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA), celebrating its 5th edition of the Woodworking Technology Days which will run for four days, from Tuesday to Friday, October 22-25th in their different showrooms in Mississauga, Brampton and Cambridge.

The 2024 edition will be the only major machinery event in Canada this year and promises to be a special and most interesting one, with some of our members expanding their showroom space in order to offer more machinery and demos. The event is different from the regular, generalist, trade shows as it focuses on production and specialized machinery, along with related software and tooling presentations. This formula allows for a more personalized and professional approach, away from the crowd, giving the visitor the opportunity to discuss in detail their project or applications with our specialists.

Important to mention that the event features several of the machinery and the technological innovations presented at the major international trade shows such as IWF and LIGNA. No other Canadian event or trade show offers you as much.

Plan now for the 2024 edition and visit www.woodworkingtechnologydays.com

for more information.