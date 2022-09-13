Woodworking Students Showcase Capstone Projects

Second-year students in Conestoga’s Woodworking Technology program recently presented capstone projects at a showcase to award the Best in Manufactured Product. Student Malte Plokhaar received the Best in Manufactured Product award at the annual woodworking showcase for his two-toned maple display cabinet capstone project.

The event was held at the college’s Woodworking Centre of Ontario at the Kitchener – Doon campus and opened the Conestoga community, including industry partners. Faculty judged projects based on design and development, craftsmanship, and product presentation.

Malte Plokhaar received the top honour for a two-toned maple display cabinet. The piece was crafted from solid maple, maple veneer and particle board and featured a curved top. Plokhaar said the degree of difficulty of the curved top presented a challenge he wanted to take on for this project.

With the Best in Manufactured Project award, Plokhaar received a monetary prize of $350. Second place and a prize of $250 went to Seth England for a guitar crafted from wenge and spruce. David Lewis placed third with an oak harvest table, receiving $150. The prizes were sponsored by long-time industry partner FS Tool.

The Woodworking Technology three-year advanced diploma program provides students with theoretical and practical training related to the technology and skills involved in the efficient and quality-conscious manufacture of furniture, cabinets and architectural millwork. Through co-op, students are provided with the opportunity to relate in-school training with real industrial experience.

At approximately 52,000 square feet, Conestoga’s Woodworking Centre of Ontario is the largest facility of its kind in North America and ranks among the world’s top woodworking training centres. Students can access custom woodworking and production training and the latest CNC and computer drafting technology.