Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo cancelled

The Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo, scheduled for February 24-26, has been canceled due to the just-announced provincial lockdown resulting from governmental concerns about the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

“COVID-19 has, once again, forced our hand to make this difficult decision,” said Tim Fixmer, president and CEO of CCI Canada, organizers of the event.

WMS had already been postponed from its November 4-6, 2021 time slot because of COVID-19. On Monday, the Ontario government moved the province into a modified version of Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen, effective for at least 21 days. As such, indoor meeting and event spaces are closed.

“Even if the government begins easing restrictions in February, our exhibitors will not have sufficient time to prepare for the event,” said Fixmer. “Our priority is the health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors.”

He said WMS will return to its regularly scheduled time slot in the Fall of 2023. The date and venue will be announced as soon as possible.

“We remain committed to WMS for the future and for the benefit of the Canadian woodworking industry,” said Fixmer.