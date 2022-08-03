Woodworking Influencers You Can Meet at IWF 2022

IWF announced in May that it would stage its first Woodworking Influencers Lounge (Booth A10620) during IWF 2022.
A call for woodworking pros who are popular online yielded more than two dozen whose fan base exceeds 4 million followers, including KJ Sawdust, who in real life runs Keith Johnson Custom Woodwork, and Ramon Valdez, a highly respected figure in furniture building.
Here’s the current list of favorite online personalities who will be in attendance at IWF 2022:
- Building Your Furniture Brand | Ethan Abramson
- The Wood Maven | Char Miller-King
- Coffey Custom Builds | Mike Coffey
- CountryTables.com | Daniel Wellens
- TheWrightEdge.com | Doc Wright
- Fulton Fine Woodworks | Ronnie Fulton
- ManCrafting.com | Chad Grosklags
- YouCanMakeThisToo | Caleb Harris
- @Jericho_Home | Jeremy Hill
- Alabama Woodworker | Huy Huynh
- KJ Sawdust | Keith Johnson
- ToolGirlsGarage.com | Sarah Listi
- MarktheBuilder.com | Mark Robertson
- 3D DIY | David Miao
- The Wood Pastor | Stephen Mitchutka
- Woodshop Mike | Michael Poorman
- IzzySwan.com | Izzy Swan
- NolanBuilt | Nolan Thompson
- Ramon Valdez Fine Furniture | Ramon Valdez