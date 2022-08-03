Woodworking Influencers You Can Meet at IWF 2022

IWF announced in May that it would stage its first Woodworking Influencers Lounge (Booth A10620) during IWF 2022.

A call for woodworking pros who are popular online yielded more than two dozen whose fan base exceeds 4 million followers, including KJ Sawdust, who in real life runs Keith Johnson Custom Woodwork, and Ramon Valdez, a highly respected figure in furniture building.

Here’s the current list of favorite online personalities who will be in attendance at IWF 2022: