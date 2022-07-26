Woodworking Industry

Robatech offers a wide range of adhesive application systems for woodworking and furniture making, such as laminates, flooring, paneling, profile wrapping, counter tops, self-assembly furniture and displays.

MDF, solid wood and plywood rely on a wide range of modern bonding and filling techniques. The perfect finish can only be achieved by highly accurate metering and uniform adhesive application using precision-engineered coating heads.

With Robatech technology, woodworking suppliers can achieve this level of perfection even in difficult laminating or wrapping processes. We combine unparalleled technical expertise of PUR, EVA, APAO hotmelt bonding processes with a comprehensive product range, including coating heads in different profile shapes for more accurate, even applications. Our FKV coating heads are characterized by a precise, high quality pattern and controlled application of adhesive. We also offer a special Wood Repair System (WRS) for enhancing the finish and value of engineered flooring and solid wood (parquet).