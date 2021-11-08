Wood product manufacturing GDP down by 2.7%

Real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% in August, led by increases in accommodation and food services, retail trade and transportation. The continued easing of public health restrictions and further reopening across the country increased demand across many close contact service industries.

Overall, 15 of 20 industrial sectors were up as growth in services-producing industries (+0.6%) more than offset a decline in goods-producing industries (-0.1%). Preliminary information indicates that real GDP was essentially unchanged in September.

This advance estimate points to an approximate 0.5% increase in real GDP in the third quarter of 2021. Because of their preliminary nature, these estimates will be revised on November 30, with the release of the official GDP data for the September reference month and the third quarter of 2021.

The manufacturing sector was up 0.5% in August, following a 1.6% contraction in July, with non-durable goods manufacturing contributing the most to the growth. Durable goods manufacturing edged up 0.1% as fabricated metal product (+3.5%), computer and electronic product (+2.9%) and non-metallic mineral product (+2.4%) manufacturing were up, while transportation equipment (-1.7%), primary metal (-3.6%), and wood product (-2.7%) manufacturing were down.