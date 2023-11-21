Wood Industry Association: Unveiling New Horizons Post-Merger

The Wood Industry Association (WIA) recently held a meeting of its Board of Directors in Austin, Texas, marking significant steps in the lead-up to its official merger set for January 1, 2024. This gathering was pivotal in shaping the future direction of the newly formed association, which emerges from the consolidation of the Wood Machinery Manufacturers of America (WMMA) and the Woodworking Machinery Industry Association (WMIA).

Key Developments and Initiatives:

New Brand Identity: The WIA has introduced a new logo and tagline, “Connecting the wood machinery and supplies industry for success in North America.” This branding effort reflects the association’s commitment to uniting and advancing the sector across the continent.

Website Transition: The Stringfellow Management Group, responsible for managing WIA, is developing a new website to be launched in the new year. Until then, the existing WMMA and WMIA websites will maintain critical information during the transition period.

Event Planning: The 2024 Woodworking Industry Conference (WIC) is scheduled for April 9-11 at The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club, Florida. Further, the Board is selecting sites for the 2025 and 2026 WIC.

Program and Committee Restructuring: The Board evaluated existing WMMA and WMIA programs, deciding which to continue under WIA. It also reviewed and redefined the structure and scope of various committees, initiating the process of appointing Chairs and Vice Chairs for each.

Membership and Dues: WIA has set its annual membership dues at $600. Invoices will be distributed in early January 2024 to the primary contacts of all current WMMA and WMIA member companies.

These steps mark a significant phase in the association’s journey, laying a foundation for its operations and strategic vision. The WIA’s focus on connectivity and success in the North American wood machinery and supplies industry is evident in these initiatives.