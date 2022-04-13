WMS Returns

The Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo (WMS) will return to the International Centre on November 2-4, 2023, after a COVID-induced 2021 postponement and ultimate cancellation for 2022. The 2023 event will be staged in Halls 1 and 2 of the International Centre, the same exhibit footprint as in the past.

“We were heartbroken by the mandated lockdown brought on by COVID 19, which left us with no alternative but to cancel the 2021 event, especially after having moved it to February of 2022. Despite the difficulties brought on by the pandemic, WMS 2023 will be back as strong as ever,” said Tim Fixmer, president and CEO of CCI Canada, organizers of the event. “We deeply appreciate the dedication and loyalty of the many exhibitors who have worked with us to confirm their exhibit space for 2023 and look forward to staging Canada’s largest professional woodworking event.”

Fixmer said exhibitors will receive updated information about the 2023 event as soon as possible. Fixmer also announced that CCI Canada had formalized a partnership with Corcoran Expositions, Inc. to manage WMS 2023. Corcoran will be responsible for the sales and management of WMS.

“WMS will be in excellent hands with Corcoran’s vast management expertise, and we welcome them to the team.”

In addition to exhibits, WMS 2023 attendees will be treated to a host of complimentary educational sessions and keynotes on the show floor at WMS Live stage. More than a dozen sessions will be presented, including two keynotes and sessions sponsored by the Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario and WMS exhibitors and other associations.

WMS is world-renowned as Canada’s preeminent industrial woodworking event. For more than four decades, WMS has connected Canada’s woodworking professionals with the world’s most prominent machinery manufacturers and suppliers. WMS 2019 attracted attendees from nine Canadian provinces and two territories. The 2019 edition featured 75,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 175 exhibitors.