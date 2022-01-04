WMS returns to the limelight

The Woodworking Machinery Conference and Expo returns to the International Centre February 24-26, 2022 in Mississauga for the first time in more than two years. Originally scheduled to be held November 4-6, 2021, WMS was postponed due to the pandemic.

“Our past attendees and exhibitors are chomping at the bit for a face-to-face event again in Canada,” said Tim Fixmer, president and CEO of CCI Canada, Inc. “At last, the Canadian industry is able to see the latest new technologies, materials, and supplies in person. As Canada’s woodworkers continue to deal with the long-lasting effects of the pandemic, WMS will give them the opportunity to look for solutions to supply chain issues and the skilled labor shortage. At the same time, the industry will finally get a chance to network face-to-face for more than two years.”

WMS is world-renowned as Canada’s preeminent industrial woodworking event. For more than four decades, WMS has connected Canada’s woodworking professionals with the world’s most prominent machinery manufacturers and suppliers. WMS 2019 attracted attendees from nine Canadian provinces and two territories and featured 75,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 175 exhibitors. According to Fixmer, attendee pre-registration numbers are running ahead of 2019’s pace.

In addition to exhibits, WMS attendees will be treated to a host of complimentary educational sessions and keynotes on the show floor. More than a dozen sessions will be presented at WMS Live, including two keynotes and wide-ranging topics, from dealing with the legal implications of the pandemic in your business to learning the latest in digital marketing. Luke Elias, president and CEO of Muskoka Cabinet Co., will present the opening keynote on the challenges and opportunities his company has addressed over the last two years. FDMC Editor Will Sampson will present “Solving the Pricing Puzzle” as the Day two opening keynote.

WMS Live

A wide range of topics will be presented on the WMS Live stage during the three-day event held at the International Centre in Mississauga November 4-6. WMS Live is the main education feature of the event. The complimentary sessions are presented by industry leaders and exhibitors on the show floor of the International Centre.