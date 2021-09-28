WMS rescheduled for February 24-26, 2022

The Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo (WMS) has been rescheduled for February 24-26, 2022, at the International Centre.

The announcement of the new dates follows last week’s action by the Ontario government to ease restrictions on capacity limits for many indoor settings, including convention facilities. Effective September 25, the government began allowing gatherings of up to 50 percent capacity or 10,000 people (whichever is less) for indoor events. Over the last several months, Covid vaccination rates have steadily climbed in Ontario while Covid positivity rates have declined.

“This is the good news we’ve all been waiting for,” said Tim Fixmer, President and CEO of CCI Canada, organizer of WMS. “Moving the event from November to late February will give exhibitors and attendees more time to prepare for the show and better take advantage of the opportunities that will be available in a post-pandemic market for cabinets, furniture, and other secondary wood products.”

The biennial industrial trade show was originally set to take place November 4-6, 2021.

“As difficult of a decision as it was to postpone the show, our greatest concern was and always will be the health and safety of our exhibitors and attendees,” Fixmer said. “We will work closely with our partners at the International Centre to ensure that all safety and health protocols are followed so that we can deliver the best possible tradeshow experience for all participants.”

WMS is world-renowned as Canada’s preeminent industrial woodworking event. For more than four decades, WMS has connected Canada’s woodworking professionals with the world’s most prominent machinery manufacturers and suppliers. WMS 2019 attracted attendees from nine Canadian provinces and two territories. The 2019 edition featured 75,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 175 exhibitors. According to show management, a new floorplan will be available soon.

For information about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, contact Rich Widick, rwidick@heiexpo.com; 630-929-7918.