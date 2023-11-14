WMS marks a triumphant return; will move to Toronto Congress Centre in 2025

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario – The Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference and Expo (WMS) received thumbs up from attendees and exhibitors. WMS will look to build on the momentum of this year’s event when it moves to the Toronto Congress Centre near Pearson International Airport in 2025.

CCI Media Canada, owners of the show, announced that the next edition of WMS will be held Nov. 12-14, 2025, at the Toronto Congress Centre, conveniently located at 650 Dixon Road near Pearson International Airport.

Tim Fixmer, CEO of CCI Media, noted that more than half of the larger space for WMS 2025 had already been reserved by WMS 2023 exhibitors. They quickly seized the first rights opportunity to select their booth location on the floor plan of the new venue.

“The success of this year’s show reaffirmed the need for all stakeholders of the Canadian woodworking industry to have a robust event that they can call their own,” Fixmer said. “WMS provides a national forum for showcasing the latest developments in machinery and supplies from around the world and in the process serves as a vital conduit for connecting suppliers with their customers and prospects.

“We’re looking forward to presenting WMS 2025 at the Toronto Congress Centre,” Fixmer continued. “Exhibitors will find that the larger floorplan of WMS 2025 at the Congress Centre will offer more configuration options and maximize booth visibility. Attendees will find the expo floor at the new venue dramatically easier to navigate.

See the original release here.