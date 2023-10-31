WMS is Finally Here!

The Woodworking Machinery & Supply Expo (WMS) is set to return this year with a bang, inviting professionals, hobbyists, and enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the latest trends and technologies the woodworking industry has to offer. This premier event will be held at the International Centre from November 4th to 6th, offering an unparalleled platform for networking, learning, and discovery.

Exhibitors from across the globe will be showcasing their latest products, machinery, and software, promising a glimpse into the future of woodworking. From state-of-the-art CNC machines, cutting tools, and finishing equipment to the latest software solutions for design and manufacturing, the expo is a one-stop-shop for all woodworking needs.

The event promises an engaging experience with live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and a series of insightful seminars led by industry experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the latest tools and techniques, and engage in meaningful discussions with pioneers in the field.

A highlight of the expo is the Innovation Awards, recognizing outstanding advancements in woodworking technology. Entrants are judged by a panel of industry experts, and winners will be celebrated for their contributions to elevating the industry standards.

With a rich history of fostering connections and inspiring innovation, the Woodworking Machinery & Supply Expo is the perfect arena for both seasoned professionals and aspiring woodworkers to come together and explore the horizons of this ever-evolving field.

The expo also offers a unique chance for suppliers and manufacturers to connect with potential customers, making it a hub for forging lasting business relationships. With safety measures in place to ensure a comfortable and safe environment for all attendees, the WMS Expo is poised to be a memorable and enriching experience.

For more information on the expo, including registration details and a full list of exhibitors, visit the official website at www.wmscanada.ca.

