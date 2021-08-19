WMS and WTD to collaborate

The Woodworking Network, organizers of the WMS show, and the Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association (CWMDA), sponsors of the Woodworking Technology Days (WTD) event, have decided to join forces to offer the Canadian industry an enhanced presentation of industrial machinery.

While WMS presents a wide variety of machinery, supplies, tooling, and software, the WTD event was created last year by the CWMDA and its members. They saw the need to focus on specialized production equipment and offer more demos, which require ample space and set-up facilities. As it takes place in the members’ showrooms (most of which are within 20 minutes of the International Center), both organizations recognized the benefits of working together. This was an opportunity to serve the woodworking industry better with a national event at the level of other international shows, making it worthwhile for visitors from across Canada to attend.

Therefore, both organizations have agreed to mutually promote the two events and make it easy for visitors. To allow more time for visitors to enjoy both events, the WTD event will operate from Monday to Saturday, November 1st – 6th, 2021, while the WMS starts on Thursday and runs until Saturday as usual. With some significant international shows cancelled in the last year, a high turnover is expected. This is an excellent opportunity for woodworkers to travel in Canada and see more machinery than ever.

For more information and to register, please check the related websites:

www.woodworkingnetwork.com

www.cwmda-acdmb.ca