WMS 2021 Updates

Planning for WMS 2021, scheduled for November 4 to 6, 2021, at the International Centre, remains on track as Ontario gradually recovers from the pandemic.

“We continue to move through the early stages of the planning process with our planning team, including our management staff, contractors at the International Centre, and the cities of Mississauga and Toronto,” said Paul Graller, vice president of Hall Erickson, Inc., which, along with CCI Canada, manages the event. CCI Canada is part of Woodworking Network. “We continue with optimism that the city of Mississauga and the International Centre will be open for us in November.”

Graller said the WMS team has bi-weekly calls with staff from the International Centre, making sure the team is ready with information for exhibitors and attendees as soon as possible. “We hold monthly calls with exposition contractors to make sure labor and equipment will be available and ready to move the show in, and exhibitors will have all services available that they expect.”

Mike Baker, chief executive officer of the Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario, said his organization is planning a full slate of programs for WMS Live, a stage on the show floor that provides ongoing education during show hours.

“Watch for the schedule,” said Baker. “We’ll be offering programming on subjects ranging from sales, health, and safety, and leadership to purchasing and digital integration.”

WMS also partners with the Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association, the Architectural Woodwork Manufacturers of Canada, the Wood Manufacturing Council, and the Canadian Woodworking Machinery Distributors Association. WMS 2019 attracted attendees from nine Canadian provinces and two territories. The 2019 edition featured 75,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 175 exhibitors.

CCI Canada also produces Salon Industriel du Bois Ouvré (SIBO), which will be held October 27 to 29 2022 in Drummondville, Quebec.