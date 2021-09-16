WMS 2021 postponed

The Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference & Expo, scheduled for November 4-6, has been postponed due to concerns over the pandemic, according to Tim Fixmer, president and CEO of CCI Canada, organizers of the event. Fixmer said WMS will be rescheduled for early 2022. “The health and safety of our attendees and exhibitors is our utmost concern,” said Fixmer, “and the uncertainty created by the pandemic made going forward in November impossible.”

“We are committed to WMS for the long haul and for the good of the Canadian woodworking industry,” he said. CCI Canada is currently working with the staff of the International Centre in Mississauga to find workable alternative dates in early 2022. “We believe the International Centre is still our best venue for WMS, now and in the future,” said Fixmer. He said the new 2022 dates will be announced in the next week.

WMS is world-renowned as Canada’s preeminent industrial woodworking event. For more than four decades, WMS has connected Canada’s woodworking professionals with the world’s most prominent machinery manufacturers and suppliers. WMS 2019 attracted attendees from nine Canadian provinces and two territories. The 2019 edition featured 75,000 square feet of exhibit space and more than 175 exhibitors.

For information about exhibiting and sponsorship opportunities, contact Rich Widick, rwidick@heiexpo.com; 630-929-7918.