WMCO Virtual Forum & Networking Event

Join WMCO and Wood Supply-Chain Group as manufacturers and suppliers come together for this Forum Networking Event. The event is open to members and non-members alike.

The goal of the event is to facilitate discussion, share experiences and inspire a dialogue between suppliers and manufacturers within a virtual conference hall environment.

The event will feature focused product sector discussion groups on topics such as hardwoods, board & MDF, hardware, and coatings. Discussion groups lead by selected leading suppliers you know well.

Attendees will be able to move between discussions freely. Additional discussion topics include Pricing and Supply Trends, market outlook, supplier updates, and networking. WMCO is pleased to welcome WMCO Member companies to lead discussions.

If you are a non-member and have attended a WMCO event before and you wish to attend this event as well, it might be time to join the cluster!

The event will take place on Thursday August 12th from 12:00 to 1:15 EST. You can register here.