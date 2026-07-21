WMCO Reschedules Spray Finishing Training Program for Aug. 20

The Wood Manufacturing Council of Ontario has rescheduled its Spray Finishing Training program for Aug. 20, 2026, at Conestoga College’s Woodworking Centre in Kitchener, Ontario.

The full-day, hands-on course is designed to help woodworking professionals improve finishing quality, reduce defects and strengthen their spray application skills. The program combines classroom instruction with simulator-based practice and practical finishing exercises.

David Blackler, finishing technologist and professor at Conestoga College, will lead the training. Participants will receive instruction on spray finishing equipment and materials, troubleshooting common finishing problems, quality assurance, process control, equipment handling and maintenance, and application techniques.

A central component of the course will be hands-on practice using Conestoga College’s two-dimensional and three-dimensional spray finishing simulators. Participants will also produce test pieces to reinforce the techniques covered during the training.

The program is intended for woodworking professionals seeking to improve finishing consistency, identify the causes of common defects and develop stronger equipment-handling practices.

The training will take place at Conestoga College’s Woodworking Centre, located at 299 Doon Valley Drive in Kitchener.

Registration is open, with enrollment limited to 15 participants.