WMCO Quarterly Networking Event at EDC Kitchener

Our industry is transforming quickly to be globally competitive!

How much data entry and paper-based processes do you have?

How far along the 4.0 path is your company?You need to meet and learn from companies that are doing it, and learn about financial help that is available to you! Don’t miss this event!

Topics:

Industry Panel: Digital Integration 4.0 Projects: Best Practices, Successes, and Challenges Value Stream Mapping for ERP Yves Landry Foundation Funding BDC Financing Programs / CDAP Digital Investment Program Ontario Centre for Innovation (OCI) DCC Digital Funding Program

In-Person & Live Streamed

October 4th, 2023

11:00AM – 3:30 PM

In-Person Event Venue:

Export Development Canada

137 Glasgow Street, Suite 460,

Kitchener ON, N2G 4X8

OPEN TO NON-MEMBERS

If you are a non-member and attended

WMCO events in the past, it’s time to join!

In-person seats are limited so reserve your seat now!

Event Themes:

Industry Panel: Digital Integration 4.0 Projects: Best Practices, Successes, and Challenges: 10 WMCO companies recently completed an NRCAN IFIT digital 4.0 adoption study project with implications for all segments. Hear from companies directly about what they set out to do, why they chose those projects, successes, challenges, and lessons learned! Followed by Q&A.

Value Stream Mapping for ERP:

Successful ERP Implementation requires careful assessment and mapping of value-added processes that feed ERP. Julia Novik of Lean Advisors will provide an outline and structure to follow to help identify the right things for your ERP integration and optimization; for new and existing ERP projects.

Yves Landry Foundation (YLF) AIME Green Fund: Karen Brearley of YLF will review remaining available funds for WMCO members through the AIME program.

BDC: Financing Programs and Introduction to CDAP: Jamie Downs, Sr Account Manager of BDC will provide an overview of financing programs available to WMCO members, along with an introduction to the Canadian Digital Adoption Program (CDAP). CDAP includes interest free loans that may assist WMCO with their digital projects.

Ontario Centre for Innovation (OCI): Digitalization Competence Centre Funding Program (DCC): Chris Ritchie of OCI will provide an overview of the DCC funding program with grants for digital projects and assessments.

Lots of networking time to connect with your peers!

Early Bird Networking Lunch Provided

11:30 AM – 12:00 PM

Don’t miss the early bird networking and lunch. A great opportunity to mingle, connect, and catch up with your peers before the presentations begin.

Agenda:

11:00 am: WMCO Program Updates

11:30 am: Networking Lunch

12:00 pm -1:00 pm: Industry Panel: Digital Adoption

1:00 pm: Networking Break

1:30 pm: Value Stream Mapping for ERP

2:15 pm: Networking Break

2:45 pm: BDC Programs, YLF Funding

3:30 pm: Adjourn