WMCO Quarterly Networking Event at Blum Canada: Exploring Employment Law, Mental Health, and IRAP Support

The WMCO’s upcoming Quarterly Networking Event at Blum Canada promises to be a pivotal occasion for professionals in the wood manufacturing industry. Hosted by Blum Canada, the event is set to elevate attendees’ understanding of crucial topics such as employment law, mental health in the workplace, and the IRAP funding programs available for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This gathering offers an unparalleled opportunity to connect with peers, delve into the complexities of managing mental health disabilities at work, leverage government support for business growth, and witness the latest in inventory management technology.

The event covers a range of pertinent themes, from the responsibilities of employers in navigating mental health issues within their workforce to practical insights on engaging with the National Research Council’s Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) for SME funding. Attendees will benefit from the expertise of Chris West from Sherrard Kuzz LLP, who will dive into the legal obligations under Ontario legislation regarding mental health disabilities in the workplace. The session on IRAP support will highlight strategies for SMEs to maximize benefits and opportunities through the program, with a special focus on engaging international partners and accessing support for innovation.

The tour of Blum Canada’s facility is set to be a highlight, offering a firsthand look at cutting-edge inventory management and cabinetry solutions. This immersive experience will showcase the precision engineering and expert craftsmanship that Blum is renowned for.

With in-person and live-streamed options, the event ensures broad accessibility for industry professionals, encouraging both members and non-members to engage with the content and connect with like-minded individuals. The inclusion of ample networking time further emphasizes the event’s commitment to fostering collaboration and innovation within the industry.

