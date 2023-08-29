NEWS

WMCO is pleased to announce Michael Petrie as new Senior Membership Manager

Michael Petrie has a background in Small Business Ownership, Corporate Management, and Academics. Previously, he owned and operated multiple restaurant locations in the food industry. Michael has recent Marketing and Sales leaderships experience and was a University Lecturer. Currently he is a College Professor at Fanshawe College teaching Business Management courses. Michael has a passion for coaching and team-building, and he’s looking forward to working alongside the WMCO team and serving its members.

Please join us in welcoming Michael to the WMCO team!

