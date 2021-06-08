WMCO Hosting Open Online Networking Event on Cyber Security Management Strategies and Recruiting and Retaining Talent

Join WCMO on June 17, 2021, from 11:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a doubleheader, open, online networking event where best practices to recruiting and retaining talent, as well as cybersecurity strategies, will be discussed.

Session #1

The Struggle for Talent: Attracting, Engaging, and Retaining Talent session will provide participants with best practices and strategies for effectively addressing recruitment and retention challenges in the manufacturing sector. Some topics covered are:

the Impact of COVID-19 on recruitment;

key Considerations for effectively attracting talent;

The new realities of engaging and retaining talent.

Session #2

Cyber Security Increased Threats: Strategies to Manage will address:

the pillars of security: defence, planning, and recovery;

firewalls;

end-point protection;

business Continuity Planning

Register here (bottom of page).