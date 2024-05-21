WMCO/ CME Health & Safety Excellence Program

The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario (WMCO) is pleased to announce an upcoming Health & Safety Excellence Program (HSEP) Information Session on May 10, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. This online session is designed to provide businesses with essential insights into improving workplace health and safety, thereby enhancing operational efficiency, legal compliance, and employee satisfaction.

Why Attend?

Learn the Benefits: Understand how a strong safety record can lower costs, boost employee satisfaction, and improve key business metrics.

Understand how a strong safety record can lower costs, boost employee satisfaction, and improve key business metrics. Program Overview: Get detailed information about the HSEP, a performance-based recognition program by WSIB, which has provided CME HSEP members with $1.8 million in rebates over the past year.

Get detailed information about the HSEP, a performance-based recognition program by WSIB, which has provided CME HSEP members with $1.8 million in rebates over the past year. Step-by-Step Guidance: Learn about the five-step process from joining the program to achieving rebates and recognition.

Learn about the five-step process from joining the program to achieving rebates and recognition. Exclusive Advantages: Discover the benefits of partnering with CME, including one-on-one guidance from industry veteran James Ebidia, networking opportunities, access to exclusive resources, and discounts on training and safety equipment.

How to Register: Interested participants can register for the session by visiting the WMCO Event Calendar.

About WMCO: The Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario (WMCO) is dedicated to supporting the growth and success of the wood manufacturing industry through advocacy, education, and collaboration. For more information, visit www.wmco.ca.

Enhance your workplace safety standards and take advantage of this valuable opportunity to learn from experts and peers in the industry. Join us on May 10th and commit to making your workplace safer and more efficient.