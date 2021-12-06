Winter magazine Stats & Facts
Grace Tatigian
Each magazine features a section of stats and facts relating to our industry. Check out this information from our Winter magazine.
- Office furniture manufacturing in Canada is projected to amount to approximately 4.5 million USD by 2024.
—Statistica
- The home furniture market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.
—Home Furniture Market
- Nearly half of the surveyed Canadian homeowners planned to spend up to $10,000 on home renovations in 2021. Almost a quarter of homeowners had more expensive plans, with anticipated spending of up to $25,000.
—Statistica
- The price of lumber increased by 68% between March 2020 and March 2021. Softwood lumber (11.9%), veneer and plywood (20.1%), and reconstituted wood products, which include medium-density fibreboard, (11.6%), all increased.
—Statistics Canada
- The global market value of furniture was estimated to be worth 509.8 billion USD in 2020 and is forecast to reach about 650.7 billion USD by 2027.
—Statistica
- Almost 3/4 of Canadian homeowners are planning to improve their homes in 2021. The most popular projects will be outdoor work, including landscaping and decks, at 54%. In second place is bathroom renovations (32%), followed by kitchens (23%).
—Homestars
- There were 819 micro wood kitchen cabinet and countertop manufacturing establishments in Canada at the end of 2020, each employing 1-4 employees.
—Statistica
- 84% of small business owners want to see employers’ and employees’ EI premiums split equally. 9/10 small businesses would also welcome measures like refunding EI over-contributions, which currently are added to the EI account instead of being returned to them on their annual tax return, as is the case for employees.
—Canadian Federation for Independent Businesses
- It is projected that the revenue of Millwork in Canada will amount to approximately 5.1 million USD by 2024.
—Statistica
- Retail e-commerce rose from 3.5% of total retail sales in 2019 to 5.9% in 2020. In last December alone, online sales were up by more than 2/3 year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Almost 1/5 of businesses are likely to permanently increase their online sales capacity once the pandemic is over.
—Statistics Canada
- Sales of lumber, millwork, hardware, and other building supplies wholesalers increased substantially by 31.7% in 2020 compared to the previous year.
—Statistica
- It is projected that the revenue of wood kitchen cabinet and countertop manufacturing in Canada will amount to approximately 2.7 million USD by 2024.
—Statistica
- 19,695 Red Seal carpenters received CERB at least once during the pandemic.
—Statistics Canada
- Vacancies in the manufacturing sector increased by 28.9% in the second quarter of 2021.
—Statistics Canada