Winter magazine Stats & Facts

Each magazine features a section of stats and facts relating to our industry. Check out this information from our Winter magazine.

Office furniture manufacturing in Canada is projected to amount to approximately 4.5 million USD by 2024.

—Statistica

The home furniture market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

—Home Furniture Market

Nearly half of the surveyed Canadian homeowners planned to spend up to $10,000 on home renovations in 2021. Almost a quarter of homeowners had more expensive plans, with anticipated spending of up to $25,000.

—Statistica

The price of lumber increased by 68% between March 2020 and March 2021. Softwood lumber (11.9%), veneer and plywood (20.1%), and reconstituted wood products, which include medium-density fibreboard, (11.6%), all increased.

—Statistics Canada

The global market value of furniture was estimated to be worth 509.8 billion USD in 2020 and is forecast to reach about 650.7 billion USD by 2027.

—Statistica

Almost 3/4 of Canadian homeowners are planning to improve their homes in 2021. The most popular projects will be outdoor work, including landscaping and decks, at 54%. In second place is bathroom renovations (32%), followed by kitchens (23%).

—Homestars

There were 819 micro wood kitchen cabinet and countertop manufacturing establishments in Canada at the end of 2020, each employing 1-4 employees.

—Statistica

84% of small business owners want to see employers’ and employees’ EI premiums split equally. 9/10 small businesses would also welcome measures like refunding EI over-contributions, which currently are added to the EI account instead of being returned to them on their annual tax return, as is the case for employees.

—Canadian Federation for Independent Businesses

It is projected that the revenue of Millwork in Canada will amount to approximately 5.1 million USD by 2024.

—Statistica

Retail e-commerce rose from 3.5% of total retail sales in 2019 to 5.9% in 2020. In last December alone, online sales were up by more than 2/3 year-over-year to $4.7 billion. Almost 1/5 of businesses are likely to permanently increase their online sales capacity once the pandemic is over.

—Statistics Canada

Sales of lumber, millwork, hardware, and other building supplies wholesalers increased substantially by 31.7% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

—Statistica

It is projected that the revenue of wood kitchen cabinet and countertop manufacturing in Canada will amount to approximately 2.7 million USD by 2024.

—Statistica

19,695 Red Seal carpenters received CERB at least once during the pandemic.

—Statistics Canada

Vacancies in the manufacturing sector increased by 28.9% in the second quarter of 2021.

—Statistics Canada