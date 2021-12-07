Winter magazine is now live!

As you know, in addition to our weekly e-digest, we publish a quarterly magazine. The winter issue is now available; you should check it out! We’ve got a lot going on in this issue.

We have some great articles from returning contributing writers such as Patrick Christie of TWIG with the second instalment in his Alternative Pathway Series – A digital revolution. We’ve also got another piece on mass timber from Element5 Marketing Coordinator Sarah Hicks. Last issue, her article on Industry Transformation, was a huge hit, so we’re thrilled to follow it up with Getting the Most from Every Panel.

We’ve also got pieces from new writers such as Alex Colic, CNC Product Manager at Akhurst Machinery, covering The Trifecta of a CNC Router Production. On the topic of tools, we have a feature on Aiguisatek – The right tool for the job – and our always popular Product Showcase.

We hear from legal experts on Employer considerations: Mandating COVID-19 vaccines in the workplace and look forward to events such as WMS and KBIS.

That’s just a taste of what’s included. We’re thrilled with this magazine and all of our contributors, and we hope you check it out!