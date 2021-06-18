Windsor Plywood Store Devastated By Fire

The fire took place on June 1st on Salt Spring Island at the Windsor Plywood in Ganges, BC, at the Rainbow Location. The blaze was reported to the local fire department at approximately 2:00 AM. Co-owners Mike Stefancsik and Ken Marr were on the scene relatively quickly alongside foreman Jim Michaux, who helped move as much product away from the fire as possible using forklifts.

Once the fire was extinguished, the owners quickly adapted to their new business situation, reopening account sales at the fire-damaged location on June 4th, only a few short days later. They also made account sales available at the contractor yard at the Beddis Road location, just two kilometres away.

“We are anticipating being able to open to the general public soon with non-account sales too, but wish to focus on providing supplies to contractors and tradespeople that rely on us to keep their businesses going,” indicates the official statement on the company website.

“Our first priorities are staff, followed by contractors who rely on us to keep their business going and their employees at work,” stated Stefancsik and Marr. “We estimate this affects approximately 1200 working people on Salt Spring Island, and we want to reassure everyone that we are operational and will continue to be throughout this devastation.”

“We want to thank the outpouring of support from the customers, community organizations, and businesses who have offered to help where they can. We have no words apart from THANK YOU,” they stressed. “Most importantly, an incredible applaud and thanks to our firefighters, police, and ambulance who responded to the calls early this morning and continue to be present to ensure that there is no further devastation.”