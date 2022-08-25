Wide Belt Sander Findustry 1352

The new FORMAT4 wide belt sanding machines findustry convince in industrial use above all by the individually configurable combination of the units. The sander can be equipped with two, three or four units precisely adapted to the specific use and the respective field of application. Thus, a high degree of customization guarantees that all requirements are met concerning surface finish and processing efficiency.

The clearly structured touch screen control can be operated intuitively. All machine functions are clearly shown graphically on the digital display. The infeed thickness can be set to a tenth of a millimetre directly from the control panel. The automatic thickness measurement facilitates adjustment of the machine to the desired workpiece thickness. The workpiece is measured without additional measuring devices, and the thickness is directly transmitted wirelessly to the machine. A vacuum table, table extensions with rollers on the inlet and outlet sides, and optional pressure shoes on the sanding units ensure the best possible comfort and ideal machining conditions for workpieces in every format.

Highlights: