Why We Love Shaker Doors

Shaker cabinet doors are an extremely popular style. Shaker cabinets are known for their aesthetically pleasing, simple design with clean edges and a recessed middle panel. But why does everyone love this style of cabinet door? Let’s dig into why Braam’s – and maybe everyone else in the construction world – loves shaker-style doors.

Versatility

It’s more about what paint color, hardware, and surrounding décor the customer uses in their home that defines their design style.

“The shaker door is a favorite for its versatility and timeless look,” said Heather Hopkins, Braam’s Cabinet Designer in Birmingham, Michigan. “This transitional door can easily be personalized with the right cabinet hardware, whether my client prefers a traditional or modern look, making it the perfect choice for many of my clients.”

Shaker doors are simple and elegant, which means they fit into any space. Shaker cabinet doors are an excellent choice for any homeowner, from transitional styles to contemporary designs.

Simplicity

Some spaces might call for super ornate millwork, but that might not be everyone’s style. This is where the shaker door style comes in. They’re simplistic in design and are not fussy with extra details. Shaker doors are meant to be elegant and timeless – something many homeowners look for with cabinet design. Bolder and riskier design choices can sometimes put a date on a home, but the shaker door style is quite the opposite. This cabinet door style is perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, pantries, home offices, etc. Shaker door styles are perfect for adding just a touch of sophistication to a space without stealing the whole show.

Customization

Beyond just customizing cabinets through paint colours, Braam’s offers the ability to customize every part of the cabinetry – including a custom door style. Taking a simple shaker door and adding a bead detail or even recessing the rails and stiles around the door can make all the difference. We’ve even introduced some reimagined shaker door styles to our catalogue – hello, reverse shaker!

Tradition

Tried, tested, and true, the shaker door style is not going anywhere anytime soon. The design’s versatility, agreeableness, and ability to easily customize are just some reasons we will forever love this style of cabinet door!