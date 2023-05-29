West Fraser Timber Co. Welcomes Eric Butler To Board of Directors

Vancouver’s West Timber Co. announced its decision to appoint the former executive president of Union Pacific Railroad, Eric L. Butler to the Board of Directors. Butler is now the CEO and founder of Aswani-Butler Investment Associates LLC. During his tenure at Union Pacific, Butler managed marketing and sales, financial planning, purchasing, and supply chain.

Butler’s career with Union Pacific spanned 32 years after which he retired. Committed to leading various organizations, Butler is also a member of the Board of Directors of NiSource Inc, the Eastman Chemicals Company, and previously served as the Chair of the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in the Omaha Branch. “I am pleased to announce that Eric Butler has been appointed to the Board of Directors and welcome him to West Fraser,” said Hank Ketcham, board chair of West Fraser. “He is a well-respected director, bringing a rare blend of operations and commercial perspectives to the boardroom – uniquely important skills given West Fraser’s large and growing presence in the southeastern United States.”

Accomplished Leader and Innovator

Having previously studied at Pennsylvania’s Carnegie Mellon University, Butler holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Administration. He joins Henry H. Ketcham (chair), Ellis Ketcham Johnson (corporate director), Janice G. Rennie (corporate director), Doyle Beneby (corporate director), Gillian D. Winckler (corporate director), Reid E. Carter (corporate director), Brian G. Kenning (corporate director), John. N. Floren (corporate director), Ramyond Ferris (director, president, and CEO), Marian Lawson (corporate director), and Colleen McMorrow (corporate director) on the West Timber Co. Board of Directors.

West Fraser has an array of diversified wood products and over 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company produces y produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and renewable energy.