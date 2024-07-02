Weinig Holz-Her USA Names Christian Smedberg as New Director of Sales

Mooresville, NC – Weinig Holz-Her USA is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Smedberg as the new Director of Sales. Smedberg, who previously served as the Strategic Solutions and Marketing Manager, has been with the company for six years and brings over 20 years of industry experience to his new role.

Christian Smedberg’s dedication and expertise have been integral to the company’s success over the past several years. In his new position, he will continue to drive sales strategies and initiatives, reporting directly to Brett Reid, Market Unit North American President.

“His wealth of experience and proven track record of streamlining processes and systems will be instrumental in achieving our ambitious goals and further strengthening our market position,” said Brett Reid.

Smedberg’s promotion underscores Weinig Holz-Her USA’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent from within the organization. His leadership is expected to play a crucial role in the company’s continued growth and success in the North American market.